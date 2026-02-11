Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government will present the biggest budget in the history of the state today, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said.

Speaking to ANI, he said the budget aims to improve the standard of living for women, youth, farmers, and the poor.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, February 11, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

"This is the biggest budget in terms of figures in the history of the state. It will strengthen the state's infrastructure, accelerate development, and improve basic services such as water, electricity, roads, schools, and hospitals. The most important thing is that this budget will prove to be a milestone in raising the standard of living of women, youth, farmers and the poor, that is, the common man, and will be a budget that will fulfil the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India," Pathak said.

"We are going to strengthen the health sector a lot. From primary level to tertiary care, from tertiary care, we are now moving towards quaternary care," the Deputy CM added.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, February 11, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Slamming the Samajwadi Party (SP), Pathak said it left UP in a backward state, but under the BJP government, the state has become a destination for investment.

"The opposition has nothing to say. The Samajwadi Party left this state as a BIMARU state (an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh). Today, Uttar Pradesh has become a better destination in terms of investment and a state which has increased the per capita income, and we are a Revenue Plus State," Pathak said.

Meanwhile, describing the focus areas of the budget, UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, "Our particular focus areas have been there from the beginning. Whether it's women, youth, farmers, students, the working class, or the underprivileged, they have been given special focus. The opposition has no issues, no constructive approach. They oppose just for the sake of opposing."

State minister Jayveer Singh hailed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stating that since 2017, the state has taken a "giant leap" in terms of the size of the budget.

"Ever since the BJP government came to power in 2017 under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has taken a giant leap in terms of budget size, public welfare, and development, and the result of that is that under strong law and order, we have succeeded in implementing the enhanced budget size and arrangements on the ground. Investors from the country and the world now want to invest in Uttar Pradesh. The budget is dedicated to traders, youth, farmers, everyone, and it will be an excellent, all-encompassing budget, with prospects of it being even larger in size this time," Singh said.

The Budget Session, which began on February 9, will run till February 20. The state budget for the 2026-27 financial year will be presented today. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)