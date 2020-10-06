Chandigarh, Oct 6 (PTI) Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 180, while 129 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 12,707.

There are 1,492 active cases in the city, according to the state health department's medical bulletin.

It said 238 more patients were discharged Tuesday after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 11,035, it said.

A total of 82,586 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 69,370 tested negative, while reports of 132 samples were awaited, according to the bulletin.

