Patna, October 6: Hours after finalising the seat-sharing formula with the Janata Dal (United) for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of constituencies where it will field candidates. The list of 121 seats was released by Bihar BJP chief Dr Sanjay Jaiswal. Only two days left for filing of nominations in the first phase. The scrutiny will be held on 9th October. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Here's A Look at 2015 Poll Results And Current Strength of JD(U), RJD, BJP and Congress.

Under the seat-sharing agreement, of the total 243 seats of the Bihar assembly, the BJP has been allotted 121, while the JD(U) got 122. The seat-sharing agreement was announced by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a press conference today. Several leaders including Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, BJP's Bihar poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, JD-U state chief Vashisht Narayan Singh and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi were also present.

Bihar Assembly Polls: List of 121 Seats That BJP Will be Contesting

The JD(U) 7 will allocate 7 seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) from its quota, while BJP will give seats to Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota. On October 3, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav announced the seat-sharing deal between party, the Congress and Left. The RJD has been allotted 144 seats, Congress would contest on 70 seats and the CPM, CPI and CPI (ML) will contest on 4, 6 and 19 seats respectively.

