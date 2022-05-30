Srinagar, May 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported six new Covid cases on Monday that took the infection tally to 4,54,248, officials said.

All the six new cases were reported from Jammu district, they said.

There are 64 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,432, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

