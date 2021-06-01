New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The government has introduced a new system for quick clearance of claims under the Centre's insurance scheme for health workers fighting Covid, under which district collectors will certify such applications for settlement by the insurance firm within 48 hours.

'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19' was launched on March 30 last year, initially for three months, and later extended.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said Tuesday that states and other stakeholders had been raising the issue of delays in processing of the insurance claims under the scheme.

In order to cut down on these delays and to further streamline and simplify the processing of the insurance claims, a new system for approval has been started as per which the due diligence will be conducted by state governments at the level of district collector, it said.

"The district collector in each case will be certifying that the claim is in accordance with SoP of the Scheme. On the basis of this certificate of the collector, insurance company will approve and settle the claims within a period of 48 hours.

"Further, for the sake of uniformity and prompt disposal, the district collector will also do due diligence and certify the claims even in case of Central Government hospitals/AIIMS/ Railways etc," the statement said.

The Ministry of Health has informed all state governments and UT administrations about this new system which comes into effect immediately.

The Union government has already extended the scheme for one year with effect from April 24, the statement said.

The safety of the frontline healthcare providers remains the top priority of the government and therefore it had revived this insurance policy for a period of one year, it said.

It provides a comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to all healthcare providers, including community health workers and private health workers drafted by the government for the care of Covid patients and for those who may have come in direct contact of COVID-19 patients and were at risk of being impacted by it.

The scheme is being implemented through an insurance policy from New India Assurance Company (NIACL). The insurance policy has been extended twice so far, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)