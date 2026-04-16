Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Amravati Police said four accused were arrested so far in the Paratwada minors' alleged abuse and blackmailing case.

"We have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT)... the investigation will remain within the SIT... This team includes a total of 11 officers and approximately 40 staff members, including two female officers. The Police Inspectors (PI) of the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Cyber Cell are also part of this team. We have arrested a total of 4 accused so far. The process of arresting 2 more accused is underway. We are interrogating the other 4 accused... We have seized 5 mobile phones...," Amravati Rural SP Vishal Anand Singuri said on Wednesday.

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He urged everyone not to disclose the identity of the victims under any circumstances.

"I also appeal to everyone not to disclose the identity of the victims under any circumstances. Lastly, I have a request for the victims and their families: Please contact the appointed female officers, whose numbers have already been circulated, in a confidential manner. You can choose a location and time convenient for you to record your statements with them. We will ensure your statements are sealed and kept confidential to protect your identities. I take personal responsibility for this," he further said.

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Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said strict action should be taken against those involved in the incident.

"We have no connection with him (accused)...Strict action should be taken against those involved in the incident; they should be put behind bars...The BJP leaders should not spoil the atmosphere and let the police do the investigation...," Pathan told ANI.

Earlier, local authorities deployed bulldozers to demolish illegal portions of the primary accused's residence, following the arrest of accused, Ayan Ahmed Tanveer.

According to officials, the investigation has been intensified, and strict action has been initiated against those found involved in the case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)