Israeli soldiers next to artillery vehicles near the Israel-Lebanon border, in northern Israel (Photo/Reuters)

Beirut [Lebanon], April 16 (ANI): A Lebanese armed group has claimed that its fighters conducted 39 military operations over the past 24 hours, targeting Israeli settlements, troop concentrations, military vehicles, and engaging in close-range clashes along the southern border and northern Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Lebanon's Tebnine Government Hospital, one of the busiest trauma centres in the south, is under severe strain after being damaged in two separate nearby strikes on April 12 and 14, as reported by Al Jazeera.

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According to Al Jazeera, the WHO chief said 11 health workers were injured in the incidents. He added that the hospital's emergency department, including critical equipment such as "ventilators, monitors, stretchers and trolleys", as well as the pharmacy and outpatient clinics, suffered significant damage. While services remain operational, Tedros said WHO was "supporting urgent emergency maintenance based on priority needs".

Highlighting the broader impact on healthcare infrastructure, he said that since the beginning of the conflict, the WHO has recorded "133 attacks on health care with 88 deaths and 206 injuries", as per Al Jazeera.

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Tedros further noted that 15 hospitals and seven primary healthcare centres have been damaged, while five hospitals and 56 primary healthcare centres were forced to shut down, as per a report by Al Jazeera.

According to Al Jazeera, he reiterated his "call for the immediate protection of health care facilities, health workers, ambulances, and patients".

In a separate incident, at least four paramedics were killed, and six others were injured in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon's Mayfadoun, in what officials described as "triple-tap" attacks on ambulances, as per Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said Israeli forces are continuing targeted operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon while also engaging in negotiations aimed at long-term peace.

In a video message posted on X, Netanyahu said, "I support the residents of the north who continue to stand firm. At the same time, our forces continue to strike Hezbollah. Focused fighting in Bint Jbeil."

He described Bint Jbeil as a key Hezbollah stronghold and said, "We are going to defeat Bint Jbeil; we are actually going to eliminate this large Hezbollah stronghold."

He also said Israel is holding rare talks with Lebanon aimed at "dismantling Hezbollah" and achieving "sustainable peace--peace through strength."

The talks between Israel and Lebanon are ongoing, with the security cabinet expected to review ceasefire prospects. Despite diplomatic efforts, hostilities have continued, with Israel and Hezbollah exchanging fire. Residents in southern Lebanon have also been advised to evacuate amid the escalating situation, CNN reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)