Chandigarh, Mar 29 (PTI) Amid a spike in Covid cases in several parts of the country, the Haryana government has issued fresh guidelines and asked all health facilities to record travel history of a suspected case having travel history to a country or an area where the virus has been reported.

Also Read | Correction | Madhabi Puri Buch, SEBI Chairperson Says, “…Everybody Assumes SEBI Has … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

India recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest in five months.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Junk Dealer Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft in Ghata Village.

According to the Haryana health department bulletin, the state reported 91 Covid cases on Tuesday, 57 of them from Gurugram alone. Total active cases in the state stood at 307.

According to a state health department notification dated March 28, the Haryana Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulation, 2020, have been extended till March 31, 2024 in continuation of previous regulation issued vide government order dated March 11, 2020.

Under the notification, the government issued fresh guidelines which include all health facilities including private ones during screening of such cases shall record the travel history of the person if he/she has travelled to any country or area where Covid has been reported.

"In addition, the history of coming in contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 shall be recorded and information of all such cases should be given to the office of the Civil Surgeon of the district immediately," said the health department notification.

All Covid samples will be collected as per guidelines of the Centre and these will be sent to the laboratories designated by the state government or Union government.

"Any person with a travel history to a country where COVID-19 has been reported, must comply with the latest Covid guidelines/directions of the Centre," it said.

District Disaster Management Committees headed by deputy commissioners are authorised for planning strategy regarding containment measures for Covid in their respective districts, as per the guidelines.

Most other guidelines issued vide earlier order in March 2020 shall remain unchanged, said the notification.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)