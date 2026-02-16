Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 16 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye, during which they discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to further strengthen it in support of their shared interests and for the benefit of their peoples.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening UAE-Turkish relations and building on the progress achieved across various areas, particularly in their development partnerships.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, including recent developments in the region and efforts underway to address them. (ANI/WAM)

