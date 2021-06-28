Chandigarh, Jun 28 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported 16 COVID-19-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 9,401, while 96 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,68,474.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include three from Hisar and two each from Gurgaon and Ambala districts.

Among new infections, Palwal reported 16 cases while nine each were from Ambala and Kurukshetra, it said.

The total active cases in the state stands at 1,593 while the overall recoveries so far has reached 7,57,480. The recovery rate is 98.57 per cent, it said.

The positivity rate is 7.72 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)