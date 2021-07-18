Chandigarh, Jul 18 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported six more COVID-19-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 9,599, while 35 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,69,539.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include one each from Gurgaon, Hisar, Panipat and Sirsa districts.

Among the new cases, 10 each were reported from Gurgaon and Rewari districts.

The total active cases in the state stands at 817 while the overall recoveries so far have reached 7,59,123. The recovery rate is 98.65 per cent, the bulletin said.

