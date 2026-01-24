New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The Election Commission of India will celebrate the 16th National Voters' Day in New Delhi on Sunday, said an official release.

According to ECI, the theme of the event is "My India, My Vote" and the tagline is "Citizen at the Heart of Indian Democracy". ECI said that President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the function as the Chief Guest.

Also Read | Sahar Shaikh News: AIMIM Councillor Apologises After 'Paint Mumbra Green' Comment Sparks Row.

Other prominent attendees, such as Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, will lead the event. Additionally, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal will serve as the Guest of Honour, and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi will also attend the event.

As per the ECI, the convention includes the President addressing the event and presenting Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to newly enrolled young electors.

Also Read | Train Derailment in Shajapur: 2 Wagons of Goods Train Derail Near Maksi Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

The President also presents the Best Electoral Practices Awards in various categories, which include the effective use of technology, election management and logistics, innovative voter awareness, implementation and enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, and training and capacity building, as well as other special awards and recognition for the media.

The ECI further stated that the function will witness the launch of two publications: '2025: A Year of Initiatives and Innovations' and 'Chunav Ka Parv, Bihar Ka Garv', a publication on the successful conduct of General Elections in Bihar.

A video reflecting the Commission's global leadership in electoral management and democratic development will also be screened on the occasion.

Additionally, a dedicated exhibition will showcase various aspects of the elections, including the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of polls. The exhibition will also highlight recent initiatives taken for the benefit of voters and the successful conduct of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections in 2025.

According to ECI, these celebrations are conducted simultaneously throughout the country at the State and District levels through the offices of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and District Election Officers (DEOs), respectively.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) also organise events at their respective polling stations and shall felicitate newly registered voters and hand over the EPIC to the new electors, the ECI stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)