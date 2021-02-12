Bhubaneswar, Feb 12 (PTI) All MLAs have to undergo RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 to attending the ensuing Budget session of the Odisha assembly that will begin on February 18, officials said on Friday.

A temporary camp will be set up in the assembly premises for conducting COVID-19 tests of all MLAs, their personal security officers, drivers, assembly staff, ministerial employees as well as journalists, as per a letter by the Health Department.

"Like the previous session, it is mandatory to undergo the RT-PCR test for entering the assembly building," assembly secretary Dasarathi Satpathy told PTI.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to check the spread of the virus, he said.

The Capital Hospital will conduct the RT-PCR tests from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm on February 15 and 16 and from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm on February 17 in the assembly premises.

Those attending the assembly proceedings will again undergo tests after the conclusion of the session.

If any member feels uncomfortable during the session, they may go for an antigen test, the Health Department said.

They will be provided with a face shield, mask, hand gloves and sanitiser daily before the commencement of each sitting during the session, it added.

The assembly secretariat has also prepared a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the purpose.

