Shimla, Feb 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded two more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday pushing the death toll 4,068, while 157 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,81,173, a health official said.

A 65-year-old man in Kangra and another elderly person in Mandi were among the fresh Covid deaths, the official added.

Also Read | DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 Apprentice Posts at rac.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,573, the official said, adding that 617 more patients recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,74,512, he said.

Also Read | Skoda Slavia Sedan To Be Launched in India on February 28, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)