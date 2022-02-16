Skoda Auto India is all set to launch the Slavia sedan in the country on February 28, 2022. The Czech automaker has already commenced pre-bookings for the mid-size sedan at Rs 11,000 as a token amount. It is Skoda India's second to be built on a made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform under the India 2.0 strategy. To be introduced as a replacement for the Rapid sedan, the 2022 Skoda Slavia will come in two engine options, five shades and 3 variants - Active, Ambition and Style. Skoda Slavia Unveiled in India; Check Launch Date, Expected Prices & Bookings Here.

While the carmaker will announce prices for only the 1.0-litre TSI variants on the above-said date, the bigger 1.5-litre TSI models will go official on March 3, 2022. Customer deliveries will commence in early March 2022, post the price announcement. In fact, the sedan has already started reaching the dealerships ahead of its India launch.

Skoda Slavia (Photo Credits: Skoda India)

The 2022 Skoda Slavia will sport a signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats and a chrome surround, projector headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs, fog lamps, 16-inch dual-tone alloy, shark-fin antenna, wrapped-around LED tail lamps, Skoda badging on the boot lid, and more. On the inside, the Skoda Slavia will feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electric sunroof, two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, cruise control, wireless charging, rear AC vents and more.

#SKODASLAVIA offers best-in-class wheelbase of 2,651 mm which allows the passengers with superior comfort even during long drives.#LuxuryMatters pic.twitter.com/BvoR7Gbt4E — ŠKODA AUTO India (@SkodaIndia) February 16, 2022

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the Skoda Slavia 2022 will come in two engine options to choose from - a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI turbo petrol. While the former is capable of making 114bhp and 175Nm of torque, the latter makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of power figures. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DSG.

Skoda Slavia (Photo Credits: Skoda India)

Once launched, the Skoda Slavia will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and the soon-to-be-launched Volkswagen Virtus. As for prices, Skoda India is expected to price the Slavia at a competitive price point, and we expect it to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

