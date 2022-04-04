New Delhi Apr 4 (PTI) India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 184.85 crore on Monday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 14 lakh (14,22,036) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, it said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Passes Criminal Procedure Bill, Amit Shah Says Police Will Remain Two Steps Ahead of Criminals.

The ministry said that over 1.91 crore (1,91,47,026) vaccine doses have been administered in the 12-14 years age group so far.

The cumulative doses administered across the country so far is 1,84,85,35,207, it said.

Also Read | Telangana Woman Rubs Chilli Powder in Son's Eyes to Punish Him for Ganja Addiction (Watch Video).

More than 2.36 crore (2,36,08,147) precaution doses have been given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)