Shimla, Jan 14 (PTI) A consignment of an anti-Covid vaccine comprising its 93,000 doses reached Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla on Thursday evening, an official said.

State Health Secretary Amitabh Avasthi said the consignment of Covishield vaccine, produced by Pune-based Pune's Serum Institute of India, had been airlifted from Pune to Chandigarh, from where it was brought to Shimla by road.

The serum is now being sent to other districts and areas for administering it to healthcare workers at 27 centres across the state on Saturday, he added.

The healthcare workers and the centres for inoculation have already been identified, he added.

A second dose of the vaccine would be administered to them after 28 days, he added.

