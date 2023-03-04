Chatra (Jharkhand), Mar 4 (PTI) An area commander of the banned CPI (Maoist) was arrested from Jharkhand's Chatra district on Saturday, police said.

He was wanted in around 10 cases at various police stations of the district, Chatra Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said.

Also Read | SATHEE: Narendra Modi Government to Launch Online Coaching Platform For NEET, JEE and Other Competitive Exams, Check Details Here.

The Maoist, identified as Ramashish Yadav alias Chalitar Yadav, was arrested from Kolhua village under Hunterganj police station area, around 170 kilometres from the state capital Ranchi.

After receiving information that Yadav came to the village, a police team raided it and arrested him, Ranjan said.

Also Read | Indian Railways To Launch First Bharat Gaurav Train to Northeast on March 21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)