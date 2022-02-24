Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 24 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist), the principal opposition party in Tripura on Thursday, called for resistance against the alleged atrocities being meted out against the opposition party workers in Tripura and asked its workers to be vocal against the "misrule" of the ruling BJP.

The CPI-M rally saw a massive crowd and CPI-M's red flags in thousands were once again waved all over the Swami Vivekananda Stadium throwing a challenge against the saffron camp.

Senior CPIM leaders including former national general secretary Prakash Karat, general secretary Sitaram Yechury, former chief minister of Tripura and leader of opposition Manik Sarkar, CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chowdhury and other state leaders addressed the gathering. The rally was organized as a prelude to the two-day state conference beginning on February 24.

While addressing the rally, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury blamed PM Narendra Modi for inciting hatred between communities. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not give any importance to the real issues and his followers keep busy pushing forward the divisive agendas like Hijab, Love Jihad and Gau Raksha.

"He speaks of hatred. The communal harmony in Tripura is also under serious threat. Tribes and non-tribes are being pitted against one another. Similarly, minority community people are facing discrimination. We believe in inclusiveness and humanity. Our flag is red as we see no discrimination among human beings", Yechuri added.

On the other hand, former general secretary of CPIM Prakash Karat alleged that the Modi-led BJP government is abusing the UAPA to target political rivals. "Whoever raises voice against the government, they (BJP) slap UAPA on them. After the formation of Modi government in 2014, there is a direct attack on the democracy, on Constitution and on Secularism", Karat said.

Karat also accused the government of using IB, CBI and ED for harassing and arresting the opposition party leaders. "We have fought against the agenda of the Modi government," he stated.

Leader of the Opposition Manik Sarkar claimed that the ruling BJP betrayed the people of Tripura. "Before the formation of BJP government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah lured the people with lucrative promises that turned out to be empty and hollow. But after the formation of the government, people are suffering from severe job crises, no plan for regularization and no fresh recruitment drives. They are carrying out attacks on people belonging to opposition parties," claimed Sarkar.

"The only option left now is 'resistance'. Without resistance, there are no alternative ways. Everyone has to come out of their home to intensify the protest", Sarkar added. (ANI)

