Patna (Bihar) [India], October 14 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) on Tuesday said that it will announce its candidates for the Bihar polls at a press conference, and the list it sent earlier in the day is not the final list of candidates.

The party stated that it is still in discussions with its partners in Mahagathbandhan for additional seats. The opposition alliance is still grappling with the competing demands of its constituents and has not yet declared its seat allocation.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Brijeshwar Kashyap, Son of Former BJP MP Virender Kashyap, Booked for Allegedly Raping Woman on Pretext of Marrying Her.

Earlier, CPI (ML) sent a list of 18 candidates in its official group for journalists.

The list included Madan Singh Chandravanshi from Tarari and Shivprakash Ranjan from Agiaon.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: Air India, Air India Express Add 166 Flights Connecting Patna for Deepavali and Chhath Puja.

Other names in the list were Kayamuddin Ansari (Arrah), Ajit Kumar Singh alias Ajit Kushwaha (Dumraon), Arun Singh (Karakat), Mahanand Singh (Arwal), Rambali Singh Yadav (Ghosi), Sandeep Saurabh (Paliganj), Gopal Ravidas (Phulwari), and Divya Gautam (Digha).

The party had also fielded Satyadev Ram (Daraundha), Amarjeet Kushwaha (Jiradei), Amarnath Yadav (Darauli), Jitendra Paswan (Bhore), Virendra Prasad Gupta (Sikta), Phoolbabu Singh (Warisanagar), Ranjit Ram (Kalyanpur), and Mehboob Alam (Balrampur).

The last day of filing nominations for the first phase of assembly polls in Bihar is October 17.

CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has been urging Mahagathbandhan leaders to take early decision on seat distribution.

Meetings are being held among Mahagathbandhan partners to reach a mutually acceptable formula for seat distribution. The Mahagathbandhan comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party, and Left-Wing parties. Discussions have been held by Congress leadership with leaders of its Bihar unit.

Meetings were held at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress Party Parliamentary Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

The ruling NDA had declared seat distribution among its constituents on Sunday. BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) 29 seats and Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on six seats each.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar assembly elections.

Bihar will go to the polls on November 6 and 11, and the results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)