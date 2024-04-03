New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday seeking his intervention to "reinstate the single girl child reservation" in Kendra Vidyalayas.

In his letter, he highlighted the adverse effects the discontinuation of the reservation could have on the empowerment of women.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Binoy Viswam said, "I write this letter to bring your immediate attention to the discontinuation of reservations for single girl children in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs). It has come to our attention that the online application form for admissions in KVs has terminated the option for selecting a single girl child quota. More than 1200 Kendriya Vidyalayas operate all over India."

He said that the discontinuation of the reservation for single girl child in all these KVs will strangulate women's empowerment.

"We are all well aware of the position of girl children, especially single girl child in our society. The slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padao' is undermined by stopping the single-girl child reservation," he added.

Upper House MP from Kerala, Binoy Viswam, further said in a letter that the quota for single-girl child in Kendriya Vidyalayas was to promote small families and uphold the dignity of girl child.

"The withdrawal of this reservation is an outright denial of quality public education to the girls. From the days of freedom struggles, our forefathers had envisioned a holistic model of education that ensures quality education for all. The reservation for girl children in schools was implemented to further the cause of on gender justice in the country," said Viswam.

He said that the withdrawal of single-girl child reservations will have far-reaching adverse effects on women's empowerment.

Viswam urged the Union Education Minister to make an immediate intervention to reinstate the single girl child reservations in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

"Considering the importance of single girl child quota in promoting education among women, I urge you to make an immediate intervention to reinstate the single girl child reservations in Kendriya Vidyalayas," he added. (ANI)

