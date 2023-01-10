Kannur (Kerala), Jan 10 (PTI) CPI(M) Kerala secretary M V Govindan on Tuesday took a dig at the State Governor Arif Mohammed Khan by saying he lost his energy after seeing the huge people's movement by the LDF.

Speaking at the unveiling of a memorial for an SFI activist who was stabbed in Idukki district a year ago, Govindan said Khan was energetically moving forward to implement the RSS agenda of interference in higher education institutions.

But, when the Left front organised the public movement in the State capital where more than a lakh protestors marched up to the gate of Raj Bhavan and other districts, the Governor lost that energy.

"Thereafter, he has not been able to take a similar stand. He did not have the same energy as he had and he is not going to regain that energy," the senior CPI(M) leader said on the occasion.

He was referring to the march by the LDF to the Raj Bhavan in November last to protest against Khan's action on universities and Bills.

Govindan said the stand taken by Khan with regard to functioning of universities, including appointment of Vice- Chancellors and Pro-Vice Chancellors, as well as other matters of the government, also led to differences erupting within the UDF.

While one section of the UDF -- Congress -- supported the Governor's stand, another comprising the Muslim League and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) was not in agreement with Khan's views, Govindan said.

He further said the Congress supported the Governor's stand not because it agreed with him, but for the reason that it was opposed to the Left front.

The Governor and the ruling Left in the State have been at loggerheads over various issues, particularly regarding functioning of universities and appointments being made there.

The row led to the government passing a Bill for removing the Governor as Chancellor of universities and replacing him with top academicians.

The Bill, passed on December 13 last, has reached the Governor for assent but is pending approval with Khan saying it rests with authorities superior to him.

