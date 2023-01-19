New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Dr V Shivadasan on Thursday wrote to Union Minister for Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the issue of alienation of land owned by Railways in Kannur.

Dr V Sivadasan in a letter to Union Railway Minister said, "I would like to invite your attention towards the serious issue of alienation of land owned by Railways in Kannur. It has been reported that more than 7 acres of land around Kannur Railway Station have been handed over to a private agency through the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA)."

"As the land for projects including new platform is limited, this move will result in the railway development in Kannur being blocked" Sivadasan claimed in the letter.

Upper House MP from Kerala Dr V Sivadasan further claims that with the completion of the land transfer, the development projects that were expected to come up at Kannur railway station, including the construction of new platforms, will be difficult in the distant future. The unavailability of space will also hinder the provision of parking facilities for more vehicles at both entrances of the railway station. There is also a serious concern that the railway land transfer will hinder urban road development.

"I request your kind attention to this serious issue and would like to request you to consider taking urgent steps to protect the Railway land" he added. (ANI)

