New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The CPWD on Tuesday constituted a seven-member 'COVID Support Group' to help its COVID-19 positive and suspected employees in getting admission and testing facilities in Delhi hospitals.

The decision to form such a group was taken in view of problems faced by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) employees in hospitalisation and getting coronavirus testing facilities in the city's health centres.

According to an office memorandum, the Central Public Works Department, which comes under the Union Housing and Affairs Ministry, will also form a 'CPWD COVID Help' WhatsApp group.

The seven-member group has been constituted under the monitoring of additional director general (border) to provide necessary help to the officials of CPWD in coronavirus-related matters like testing and hospitalisation.

"The suspected/COVID-19 positive officials will inform their controlling officers for requisite help related to admission/testing etc... the COVID Support Group (CSG) members will immediately transfer this information to CPWD COVID Help WhatsApp group," the agency said in the memorandum.

It has asked all regions to constitute COVID Support Group in their respective jurisdiction to help the agency employees during the pandemic.

The CPWD is the government's largest construction agency and executes major projects of the Centre as well as the state governments.

It looks after the maintenance of central government buildings and erection of fences on the country's international borders, among others.

The agency also carries out projects in foreign countries.

