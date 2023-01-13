New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) More than 220 trees will be transplanted for the construction of a multistorey building which will house members of Parliament in Lutyens' Delhi, according to the minutes of the latest meeting of an environment panel of the Delhi government.

The building, which will have 184 flats, will come up at Sector 24, Baba Kharak Singh Marg near Gole Market in central Delhi, at a cost of Rs 428.8 crore, the MoM said.

Also Read | Delhi | He is Trying to Create a Diversion from the Fact That He Has Outraged a Woman’s … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

There are 372 trees at the site. The project proponent, Central Public Works Department, had submitted a proposal involving transplantation of 247 trees and retaining the rest.

On the suggestion of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, the user agency reduced the number of the affected trees to 222.

Also Read | Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Says ‘India Endeavours to Imbibe Requirements of Global South in Its G20 Health Priorities’.

The SEIAA also asked the CPWD to maintain/plant the maximum number of trees at the project site.

The user agency has committed to transplanting the trees to a nearby site which also has MP quarters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)