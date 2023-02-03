Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): In a crackdown against people involved in child marriages in the state, Assam Police on Friday said that as many as 1,793 people have been apprehended so far in the state.

While talking to ANI, Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) (L&O) and spokesperson of Assam police said, "Till Friday morning, 1,793 persons have been arrested by police across the state."

Also Read | Hindenburg Report on Adani Group: MPs From 16 Parties Meet To Form Strategy in Parliament.

"Out of these, 131 persons have been arrested in Biswanath. The arrested persons' figure might be increased. Operations are still on," Prasanta Kumar Kumar Bhuyan added.

The state-wide crackdown against child marriage was launched on Thursday night, following the directions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also Read | Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty Rise in Initial Trade Amid Rally in US Markets.

Earlier, Guwahati Police Commissionerate on Friday said that as many as 53 people have been apprehended so far. Besides this, 192 cases related to child marriage have been registered at different police stations under the commissionerate,

Whil two persons from the Moirabari area in the Morigaon district were arrested on Thursday night for marrying girls below 18 years, while six accused were apprehended from the Majuli district.

On the other hand, Dhubri district police have detained at least 96 persons for their alleged involvement in child marriages.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday night chaired a video-conference meeting with senior officials of the police department, including Superintendents of Police of all districts, regarding the police actions that would be launched state-wide from today onwards against the practice of child marriage in the state.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to support the government's action to rid the state of the evil practice of child marriage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)