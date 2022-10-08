Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) The central government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers of the Indian Air Force, which would save it Rs 3,400 crore in flying training, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said here on Saturday.

This is the first time since Independence that a new operational branch is being created, Chaudhari said in his speech here on the occasion of 90th anniversary celebrations of the IAF.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Scam: ED Seizes Rs 1 Crore From Businessman's House.

"On this historic occasion, it is my privilege to announce that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the IAF.

"This is the first time since Independence that a new operational branch is being created," he said.

Also Read | Air Force Day 2022 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Greets Air Warriors on 90th Anniversary of Indian Air Force Day.

The weapon system branch will essentially man the specialised streams of surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air-missiles, remotely piloted aircraft, and weapon system operators in twin and multi-crew aircraft, he said.

Creation of this branch would result in savings of over Rs 3,400 crore due to the reduced expenditure on flying training, the IAF chief said.

A ceremonial parade was held at the air force station here Saturday morning on the occasion.

Chaudhari inspected the parade, which was followed by a march-past.

Air-Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran was among senior IAF officers present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)