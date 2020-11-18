New Delhi (Delhi) [India], November 18 (ANI): The chirp of the cricket may soon be used to monitor their species diversity, the Ministry of Science and Technology said here on Wednesday.

According to the report, "Scientists are establishing an acoustic signal library that can help track the diversity of these insects. It will help understand evolutionary relationships among nearly 140 species of field crickets from India."

Also Read | Poco M3 Smartphone Confirmed To Launch On November 24, 2020.

Dr. Ranjana Jaiswara, a Department of Science and Technology (DST) Inspire Faculty Fellow at the Department of Zoology, Panjab University, is working to establish a field crickets acoustic-signal library which can be used as a non-invasive tool in species diversity estimation and monitoring.

"The library will be a digital one and can be used through the mobile phone application for automated species recognition and discovery as well as documentation of new species of crickets from India," the ministry added.

Also Read | AK Antony, His Wife Elizabeth Antony Test Positive For COVID-19; Former Defence Minister Admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

Field crickets are one of the most commonly used model organisms in the field of neuroethology, behavioural ecology, experimental biology and acoustics because of their unique ability to produce a loud acoustic signal by rubbing of highly specialised forewings against each other. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)