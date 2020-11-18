The Chinese phone maker Poco will be launching a new smartphone on November 24, 2020. This piece of information was confirmed by the company through its official Twitter handle, wherein the brand confirmed the launch date. To be called Poco M3, it will be brand's third model in the Poco M series after Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro. If the market reports are to be believed, the new Poco M3 could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 which is expected to be launched soon. Poco C3 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India From Rs 7,499.

The company took to Twitter for officially announcing the launch date of the new smartphone. It will be launched next week at 5:30 pm IST through a virtual event. Ahead of its launch, some of its key details have emerged online shedding some light on the specifications. The phone is expected to come with model number M2010J19CG according to the details surfaced on Geekbench.

Word from the street is that POCO is…. 🧐 What do you think of the previous POCO phones? What are you expecting from the new POCO M3? Let us know! #POCOM3 Is #MoreThanYouExpect pic.twitter.com/oIjgSTCteG — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 18, 2020

It is worth noting that your official details of the smartphone is yet to be revealed. The Poco marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson Angus Kai Ho Ng had previously teased a new phone that would be introduced towards the end of this year. Now, it is speculated that it could be a rebadged version of Redmi Note 10, with model number - M2010J19CG.

Though the company hasn't revealed any specifications of the Poco M3. But, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared key specifications of the phone through a video posted on YouTube. The tipster claims that the phone will sport a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch design. Under the hood, there will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It will come equipped with a 48MP triple rear camera module. The phone could also feature a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

