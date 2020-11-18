New Delhi, November 18: Former Defence Minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony has been tested positive for coronavirus. AK Antony's wife Elizabeth has also contracted COVID-19. Both are currently undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. According to former Defence Minister's son Anil Antony, both are in stable condition. Ahmed Patel, Senior Congress Leader, Admitted to ICU Weeks After Contracting COVID-19.

Anil Antony, in a tweet, said, "My dad Mr. AK Antony and mom Mrs. Elizabeth Antony, both of them have tested positive for COVID19 and have been admitted at AIIMS, Delhi. Their conditions are stable. Do keep us in your thoughts and prayers."

Tweet by Anil Antony:

My dad Mr. AK Antony and mom Mrs. Elizabeth Antony, both of them have tested positive for COVID19 and have been admitted at AIIMS, Delhi. Their conditions are stable. Do keep us in your thoughts and prayers. — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) November 18, 2020

Recently, another Congress leader Ahmed Patel was also tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, Patel has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram. In a tweet on Sunday, his son Faisal Patel said his father had tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago and "has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon, for further treatment". His condition is reported to be stable now.

