Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) The crime rate in Rajasthan has dropped by 7.74 per cent in one year, the state government informed the assembly on Monday.

Replying to a debate on the grant of demands of the Home Department, Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, said 2,31,240 cases were registered in 2023 compared to 2,13,351 in 2024, marking a decline of 17,889 cases or 7.74 per cent.

These figures reflect the strict action taken by the state government to curb crime, he said, adding that Rajasthan Police is implementing a zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

He said making Rajasthan crime-free and corruption-free while maintaining law and order is the top priority of the state government.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is taking important decisions in this direction with full sensitivity, Bedham added.

Taking a swipe at the previous government, Bedham said 17 out of 19 exam papers were leaked during its tenure. "Now, effective action is being taken by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on them," he said.

Since January 1, 2024, a total of 146 Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) exams have been conducted without any paper leaks, he said.

The minister said the SIT is investigating 43 exams held during the previous governments tenure, where paper leaks have been found in 16 exams and other irregularities in 27.

The House later passed the demands for grants.

