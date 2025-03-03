Budaun (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was shot dead on Monday evening when he went to finalise a groom for his sister in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, police said.

The incident took place when Kailash, a resident of Gangawas village in Sambhal district, wet to visit his relative's home in Bastiuiya village of Jarifnagar area here, a police officer said.

He had come to finalise a prospective groom for his sister when a local youth from the village entered the relative's house and opened fire at him with a country-made pistol, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) KK Saroj said.

The accused has been identified as Satish but the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Kailash died in the spot in the incident, the officer said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem.

"A case will be registered once a complaint is received from the victim's family," he said.

