Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) A criminal involved in drug peddling has been arrested in Jammu district after being slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, police teams arrested Paramjeet Singh alias Sunny, resident of Simbal camp in Jammu city, on Friday evening after conducting a raid in the Miran Sahib area, they said.

The accused was involved in a number of heinous cases including attempt to murder, snatching and those registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act, the officials said.

The District Magistrate issued an order slapping charges under the PSA based on the dossier filed by police against the accused.

Police executed warrant of arrest and the accused was sent to Central Jail in Kot Bhalwal, they said.

