Dharamshala (HP) May 29 (PTI) Former chief minister and Union minister Shanta Kumar on Thursday expressed deep anguish over the recent suicide of seven members of a family in Panchkula and attributed it to the growing economic distress in the country.

Three generations of the family -- ?parents, their parents and three children -- had ended their lives, reportedly over financial crisis.

Terming it a "soul-shaking tragedy", Shanta Kumar said the incident reflects the grim reality of growing economic distress in the country.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he cited alarming statistics and said, "Last year, 1.87 lakh people died by suicide in India, including 15,000 students."

Despite being among the four richest countries globally, India ranks highest in the world in terms of suicides. Paradoxically, India is home to the largest number of poor and hungry people, the statement said, attributing this contradiction to stark economic inequality.

"It is shocking, disturbing and mind-boggling," the statement quoted the former chief minister as saying.

Referring to the global hunger index, Shanta Kumar highlighted that crores of Indians continue to live in hunger.

"This national shame can be eradicated if Prime Minister Narendra Modi fully implements the Antyodaya Yojana launched in 1977. Then the slogan 'Modi hai toh Mumkin hai' can be realised in its true spirit," he added.

On India's rising population, Shanta Kumar said, "From 35 crore in 1947 to 141 crore today, the unchecked population growth has led to deforestation, housing pressure, rise of sand mafias, traffic congestion and severe air pollution ?turning the national capital into a gas chamber and giving rise to diseases like cancer."

Pointing out that countries like China have successfully controlled population growth, he questioned why India cannot follow the suit.

"Had India's population been capped at 100 crore, we would not be facing today's levels of poverty and unemployment," he asserted.

Despite these challenges, Shanta Kumar said that he remains optimistic about the country's future under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"A new, prosperous and powerful India is taking shape. Military operations like Operation Sindoor have enhanced India's global image. I believe that the Prime Minister will soon take strong measures to curb the population explosion, which in turn will resolve many pressing issues," he said.

