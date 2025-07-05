Chandigarh, Jul 5 (PTI) Punjab Police has busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrested four of its operatives after seizing five kg of heroin from them, a top officer said on Saturday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the arrested hail from Amritsar and have been identified as Resham Singh and Gurpinder Singh, residents of Dhanoe Kalan, and Rooppreet Singh and Shubhkar Manjit Singh, who hail from Sehnewali.

Apart from recovering five kg of heroin, police also impounded an SUV and a motorcycle used by them for transporting the consignments, the officer said.

Investigations revealed that the accused were acting under the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler named Kaka, who has been using drones to drop narcotic consignments from across the border, he said.

The accused were delivering the narcotics consignments to other parties in the state, he said.

Sharing the operation details, the DGP said teams from Counter Intelligence, Amritsar received specific input that some individuals would be retrieving a consignment of narcotics near the India-Pakistan border in Dhanoe Kalan village.

Police intercepted four people en route from Attari to Pull Kanjari Road to deliver the consignment, the officer said, adding the heroin was seized from their car.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

