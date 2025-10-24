Patna (Bihar) [India], October 24 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday alleged that people of Mahagathbandhan are still dealing with the "internal differences of opinions" days after the announcement of the election schedule and filing of nominations

"A lot of time has passed since the announcement of dates and filing of nominations, till now, the people of Mahagathbandhan.. campaigning is a distant thing, they are engaged in internal differences of opinion. It is already too late in the day to hit the campaign. Their dream will remain unfulfilled"

Also Read | Delhi Fortuner Accident: 2 Cousins Heading to Murthal for Dinner Burnt Alive After SUV Collides With Truck, Vehicle Dragged for 400-500 Metres Before Busting Into Flames.

"The crowd at Samastipur shows that people of Bihar have made up their minds to form the NDA government," he said, referring to PM Modi's starting his campaign from Samastipur

Additionally, another NDA constituent, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Majhi also exuded confidence that their alliance will form a government in Bihar.

Also Read | GX Group To Invest INR 500 Crore in India To Make Advanced Photonics Modules, Chip Systems; Netherlands-Based Company To Establish R&D and Manufacturing Hub.

"It was a very good meeting of the PM in Samastipur today. NDA will form the government with a majority in Bihar," Jitan Ram Manjhi said.

LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Rajesh Verma said, "It is clearly visible that the trend is entirely in favor of NDA and in the coming time we will form the government crossing 200."

PM Modi on Friday began his election campaign in Bihar from Samastipur and accused Mahagathbandhan of prioritising their family's political futures over the welfare of Bihar's youth, adding that these parties are "setting new records of lies" in front of the state's youth.

Sharpening his attacks on RJD, Prime Minister Modi said that law and order cannot prevail in an RJD-ruled state.

He also criticised the RJD's "jungle-raj" in Bihar, alleging that there was rampant extortion, murder, ransom, and kidnapping at that time, which "ruined generations" of the state.

"RJD and Congress are only concerned about the political future of their own families. That's why today they are setting new records of lies in front of Bihar's youth. Law and order cannot exist where a party like the RJD is in power. Under the RJD rule, extortion, murder, ransom, and kidnapping flourished. The RJD's jungle raj ruined generations of Bihar. The biggest sufferers of RJD's misrule were my mothers and sisters, the youth, the Dalits and backward classes of Bihar, and the extremely backward classes of Bihar. During this jungle raj, the doors of police stations were closed to Dalits and the extremely backward classes," PM Modi said during a rally in Samastipur.

The Prime Minister alleged that Naxalism and "Maoist terrorism" also flourished during the RJD's rule in the state. "Naxalism and Maoist terrorism also flourished during the RJD's jungle raj... There was a time when more than one and half dozens of districts of Bihar were affected by Naxalism," he said.

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)