Mumbai, October 24: In an unfortunate incident in Delhi, two cousins were killed after their Fortuner SUV allegedly collided with a truck and caught fire in Delhi. The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, October 24, in the Rani Bagh area. Police officials said that the Fortuner crash took place around 3 AM when the SUV carrying the victims rammed into a truck moving ahead of it. The impact was such that the two cousins were burnt to death in the accident.

According to a report in NDTV, the Fortuner's bonnet got lodged under the truck during the collision. Delhi police sources said that the impact was so severe that the SUV got dragged for nearly 400-500 metres before bursting into flames. The deceased cousins who were burnt to death were later identified as Henry (20), a resident of Meera Bagh, and Dipanshu Chandela (21), a resident of Paschim Vihar. Delhi Accident: 18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With Fire Tender Rushing to Emergency Call In Sonia Vihar.

Victims Were Headed to Murthal for Dinner

After the incident, the duo's bodies were identified by their families. Speaking to the outlet, one of the cousins' family members said the victims were cousins, who had left home around 2:30 AM on October 24. The family members also said that Henry and Dipanshu were heading to Murthal to have dinner. After the accident, the police sent the victims' bodies for post-mortem before they were handed over to their families. The incident of the Fortuner crash came to light when cops received a call about the accident at around 3.10 AM.

Post this, a team from Rani Bagh Police Station rushed to the spot. Amid this, fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames. However, by the time the blaze was brought under control, the victims had died. The police quickly sprang into action and detained the truck's driver. The truck driver told police officials that he was on his way to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar from Mundka when the Fortuner SUV rammed into his truck from the rear. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case in connection with the accident. Cops are probing to find out if speeding or any other factor led to the car crash. Delhi Accident: Husband Killed, Wife Injured After BMW Rams Into Motorcycle on Ring Road in Dhaula Kuan (Watch Videos).

Who Are the Victims?

As mentioned above, the victims were identified as Henry (20) and Dipanshu Chandela (21). It is reported that Henry was pursuing a BBA degree in Pune. One of the members of the victims' family said that in the past, Henry's family lost his elder brother at a similar age. On the other hand, the family member said that Dipanshu is a BBA student at a college in Rohini. The 21-year-old, who was the son of a local property dealer, is survived by his parents and a sister. To determine the exact cause of the accident, the Delhi police are awaiting a mechanical inspection report of the vehicles involved in the car crash.

