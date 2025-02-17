New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Delhi Police were deployed on Monday at the New Delhi Railway station to manage the crowd situation.

CRP will also be cooperating with the Delhi Police for additional help, as per official sources. Inspection is being carried out at the station by senior offices of CRP.

This comes after a stampede took place at the New Delhi Railway station and claimed 18 lives leaving several injured.

As per Delhi Police, the confusion happened because of the announcement of the trains having the same initial name starting with 'Prayagraj'.

Police further said that the announcement of the Prayagraj Special arriving at Platform 16 led to confusion because Prayagraj Express was already at Platform 14.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma expressed his deep concerns over the loss of lives and urged the opposition to refrain from seeking political gains.

"I would say that it is a very sad incident. The government is concerned about this issue. The railway department, as well as the central government, has done relief work, and whatever help could be given, they are also doing it," Sharma told ANI.

He further said that it was sad to see that opposition leaders were only looking for their political advantage.

"The only sad thing is that since the Kumbh had not even started, the opposition has been in search of some sad incident. This is sad that the opposition people start looking for their political benefit in sad incidents. I would say that Rahul ji, Akhilesh ji and all the opposition leaders should not do such things. Do not seek political gains from Kumbh, Sanatan, and tragic events. You have many issues to raise, but the way you try to defame (Maha Kumbh) is sad. Everyone should stand together in this tragic event. Everyone should stand with the families who are affected....." he further said.

The Indian Railways has announced compensation of Rs10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries. ( ANI)

