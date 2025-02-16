The tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed multiple lives, was caused by confusion over train announcements and unexpected overcrowding, according to Delhi Police. Police officials stated that the chaos began when the arrival of the Prayagraj Special was announced at Platform 16. This caused panic among passengers who were already waiting for the Prayagraj Express at Platform 14. Many passengers, assuming their train was arriving at Platform 16, rushed to the other platform, leading to the fatal stampede. The situation was further worsened by the presence of four trains heading to Prayagraj, three of which were delayed. The delays led to an unexpected surge in passengers, adding to the overcrowding on the platforms. Delhi Railway Station Tragedy: A List of Major Stampedes in India Over the Years.

Police Cites Similar Train Names, Overcrowding as Causes of New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

New Delhi Railway Station stampede | As per Delhi Police, the confusion happened because of the announcement of the trains having the same initial name starting with 'Prayagraj'. The announcement of the Prayagraj Special arriving at Platform 16 led to confusion because the… — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

