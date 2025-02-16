In the aftermath of the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, sources from RML Hospital revealed that most of the victims brought in had sustained injuries to the chest and abdomen, with asphyxia identified as the primary cause of death. The overcrowding at the station led to a chaotic situation, resulting in people being trampled as they struggled to find space. Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of panic, where individuals were unable to breathe or move. Medical experts at RML Hospital confirmed that the compression injuries, particularly to the chest area, were consistent with being crushed in a dense crowd, ultimately leading to suffocation. New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Authorities Release Names of 18 Deceased.

Victims Suffered Chest, Abdomen Injuries, Asphyxia Says RML Hospital Sources

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede | Most of the bodies brought to RML hospital had injuries in the chest and abdomen area and suffered from asphyxia: RML Hospital Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)