Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 2 (ANI): 28 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) marked its 55th anniversary on Friday and the Raising Day celebrations took place at unit headquarters at Bemina in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar with a ceremonial guard of honour and inspection of the guard by Commandant Jitendra Kumar.

According to a CRPF's statement, this was followed by a Sainik Samelan, where Commandant Kumar emphasised the preparedness of personnel for new and emerging challenges of internal security management in the country.

In his address, Kumar laid stress on the importance of the mental and physical well-being of personnel.

Personnel of the unit on the same evening celebrated the occasion with a colourful musical event which was attended by DIG North and South, Srinagar, Randeep Rana and Mathew A John respectively.

Today, the unit organised a food festival in the unit precincts for personnel and the civilian population living in the catchment area. Delicacies from various regions of the country were showcased at the event. (ANI)

