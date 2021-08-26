Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 26 (ANI): The troops of 212 battalions, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and State Police have recovered a concealed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Thursday.

IED was found during a road search operation in the forest area of Golapalli in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, the officials said.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) demolished the IED in situ and averted an attack on security forces, officials added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

