Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Chief Secretary (CS) of Jammu and Kashmir BVR Subrahmanyam and Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday visited parts of Srinagar city area to take stock of the security and deployment arrangements on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughul, the DGP and the CS interacted with territorial officers and jawans deployed on duty.

Also Read | Rajnath SIngh Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives Due to Crane Crash at HSL Facility in Vishakhapatnam: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

During the tour, they visited MA Road, JC Flyover, Secretariat, Batamaloo, Court, Bemina, Qamarwari, Safakadal, Nalamar, Khanayar, Rainawari, Nageen, Foreshore, Nishat and Boulevard areas.

The tour was primarily aimed at taking stock of the on-ground security measures and deployment of forces in the city besides greeting civilians, J&K Police and forces personnel on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 322 COVID-19 Deaths; Fatalities Cross 15,000, Coronavirus Cases Reach 431,719.

While interacting with the territorial officers, the CS and the DGP directed them to be alert and cautious as "anti-national elements are hellbent to disturb the peaceful environment."

The CS and the DGP further directed the officers to take due care of the jawans deployed on naka and other duties. They said that good coordination with other security forces on the ground is to be maintained for achieving desired outputs.

Eid al-Adha or Bakr-id, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. After the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)