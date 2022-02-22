Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 (ANI): Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Pulwama in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) organized two days long skill development programme on the theme of "Entrepreneurship Opportunities in Cultivation and Processing of High-Value Aroma Cash Crops" for Kashmiri students as part of the CSIR's integrated skill initiative at its field station, Bonera in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

The programme was presided over by Tej Pratap, Vice-Chancellor, G.B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar Uttarakhand and Member, National Monitoring Committee CSIR Aroma Mission.

Also Read | Sensex Crashes Over 1,000 Points as Russia-Ukraine Crisis Worsens.

The 73 participants included members of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Self-Help Groups (SHGs), research scholars from SKUAST, Kashmir and students of the Government Degree College, Baramulla.

Under the Integrated Skill Initiative CSIR, India is imparting skill and capacity building for the development of entrepreneurial ecosystems in different sectors.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Address Election Rallies in Manipur’s Imphal and Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich Today.

During the two day programme, technical sessions were conducted wherein the participants were enlightened with the entrepreneurship opportunities in the cultivation and processing of the medicinal and aromatic crops.

Field and exposure visits were also conducted for on-farm capacity building and training on QPM generation, crop production and post-harvest management. Kashmiri students lauded this step taken by the concerned institutions for helping them establish their own aromatic plant units.

"We have organized training to train the students on ways to grow aromatic and medicinal plants and set up an agricultural business. Until now this kind of cultivation was done by rich people, which is now being taken up by small farmers. Through Central government's programmes like aroma mission, floriculture mission, small farmers are encouraged to take this cultivation," said Tej Pratap (VC G.B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology Uttarakhand).

"Today, we got information about how we can become entrepreneurs. We are trained here to grow lavender, process and sell in the market. Besides, we got to know how to process rose oil, etc. We got to learn a lot from IIIM," said Mohammad Salim, a participant.

"We got to know about opportunities in the aromatic mission and floriculture mission. They told us that they will provide us with material if we want to venture into entrepreneurship," said Shabir Ahmad, a participant.

"We were taught how to grow plants, harvest and extract oil. We were told how to market them. We were taught how to grow lavender, roses, tulips and many plants," said Zeenat Shafi, a participant. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)