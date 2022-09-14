New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application form correction window of CUET-UG to allow candidates to make amends to their forms online.

The correction window, which opened on September 13, will be available till 10 am on September 15.

"Some candidates have approached NTA requesting to allow them for correction in the particulars filled during online application form of CUET (UG)-2022. In order to support them, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of their respective application forms," said Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA.

The fields where the corrections can be made include candidate's name, mother's or father's name, date of birth, gender, category, PwBD and choice of universities.

The debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, a gateway for admissions to undergraduate courses in central universities, began in July and concluded on August 30. Sixty per cent attendance was recorded in the exam.

According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.

However, the exam was deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test.

Meanwhile, Delhi University has issued an advisory to students who are not able to log into the portal for 'Common Seat Allocation System'.

"It has come to our notice that few candidates who filled the CUET-UG form and had not opted University of Delhi as their option are facing difficulty for log in at university's Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-2022).

"The NTA has allowed the correction of 'Student Particulars' in the online application form. All concerned candidates are advised to avail of this opportunity," DU registrar said.

