New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG was cancelled at a centre in Srinagar's Rangreth for the second day on Wednesday due to technical glitches, officials said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said the exam for the affected candidates will be conducted in the coming days. The crucial entrance exam began on Tuesday after being deferred from May 8.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Tiger Kills Woman in Chandrapur’s Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve; 6th Casualty in District in Less Than a Week.

"Due to technical glitches, the examination process at Kite Polytechnic, Rangreth, Srinagar, could not be conducted. Examination for the affected candidates will be scheduled on the upcoming dates, and admit cards will be issued in due course," a senior NTA official said.

In Delhi, students reported technical and logistical chaos at a centre in Rohini on Tuesday while several candidates missed the exam at a centre in Noida after they reached late due to traffic snarls.

Also Read | Vijay Shah 'Sister of Terrorists' Remarks: BJP Leader Uma Bharti Demands Immediate Dismissal, FIR Against MP Minister Over Comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The CUET-UG, which is a gateway to undergraduate admissions in the country, has seen a record 13.5 lakh applications this year.

In a pattern shift from last year, the exam is being conducted only in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, CUET-UG was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

The exam was conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time in 2024. It was cancelled across Delhi the night before it was to be held due to logistical reasons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)