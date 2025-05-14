Chandrapur, May 14: A tiger killed a woman in the buffer zone of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday, the sixth such death in the area in less than a week, officials said. Victim Kacharabai Arun Bharde (54) had gone to collect ‘tendu' leaves in a forest under the Palasgaon range when the big cat attacked her. The woman, her husband and a group of villagers had entered the forest, but the couple got separated from the others, the official said. Tigress Suspected to Be Behind Two Fatal Attacks in Ranthambore Tranquilised.

The victim's son and locals refused to accept her body, demanding that a fence be raised in the area. Forest officials and police later pacified them. An initial compensation of Rs 50,000 was given to her family, and the remaining money would be released after the completion of paperwork, said a senior TATR official. “We have already deployed 450 forestmen to keep vigil to avert untoward incidents. However, villagers are not following our suggestions, resulting in tiger attacks during tendu leaf collection in forested areas,” a senior forest official said. UP: Farmer Killed in Tiger Attack Near Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Mutilated Body Found in Field.

Six women have lost their lives in tiger attacks in the district in less than a week. In a highly unusual case, three women were killed by a tiger at the same time in Sindewahi tehsil on May 10. The next day, a 65-year-old woman was mauled to death by a big cat in the Chichpalli range under Mul tehsil. A 30-year-old lady died in a tiger attack in the Mul range of the buffer zone of TATR on May 12.

