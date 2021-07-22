New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 42 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

More than 48.86 lakh (48,86,103) vaccine doses have been administered on Thursday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said 23,62,689 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 2,14,281 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 13,29,60,281 people in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 55,40,162 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered over 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid vaccine, the minstry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)