Cuttack (Odisha) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Khan Nagar Puja Pandal in Cuttack has once again mesmerised devotees this year by showcasing a grand display of 400 kilograms of silver and a 3-kilogram gold crown adorning Maa Durga.

This year's celebration carries a unique theme, inspired by Operation Sindoor, a special initiative launched by the organisers as a mark of gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces.

Also Read | Karur Stampede Probe Intensifies: TVK Central City Secretary Arrested After Tragedy at Vijay's Rally Claims 41 Lives (Watch Video).

Speaking to ANI, Badribishal Sahoo, a member of the Khan Nagar Puja Committee, said, "...Since 1952, we have been performing Shardiya Durga Puja here. This year, the theme used in Mata's Puja is based on Operation Sindoor... We perform the Puja each year, considering the current situation. This time, to showcase the strength of our army and military during Operation Sindoor, and to give a fitting reply to the terrorist attack from Pakistan, we have displayed that here. We have shown how their (Pakistan's) airbases were destroyed by our Indian Armed Forces and Air Force."

"This year, we have also honoured the women of Cuttack. Not just men, but also women are taking part in the Puja. Taking it further, we are gifting each woman who comes here a tree, as per PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative..." he added.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, September 30, 2025: As Gold Price Hits New Record High, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Other Metro Cities.

Meanwhile, the police stepped up measures to ensure the festival is safe and well-organised. Security and crowd management have been prioritised alongside the celebration of food and cultural festivities that attract thousands of devotees and tourists.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh told ANI, "The world-famous Durga Puja is held in Cuttack, and as always, extensive security arrangements have been made by the police... Arrangements have also been made to manage and streamline the gathering of people. Additionally, traffic arrangements are in place. For security, a special anti-terrorist squad will be present. Traffic flow and crowd density will be monitored using drones..."

According to the Police Commissioner, approximately 122 police platoons from the local area will be deployed. In addition, two companies of the Central Armed Forces, the Special Tactical Unit, and the Specialised Armed Police Odisha have been mobilised from outside the region.

Commissioner Singh added, "All forces involved are from the local area. Additionally, two companies of the Central Armed Forces, the Special Tactical Unit and the Specialised Armed Police Odisha, have been mobilised from outside the region... Wherever ornaments, gold, and silver are used in the goddess's pandal, the same security arrangements as every year are still in place. Static guards and accompanying guards have been arranged. CCTV cameras have been installed, and surveillance is managed through drones via our integrated control room and subsidiary control room..."

Today marks the eighth day of Durga Puja, known as Mahaasthami. On the eighth day of Navratri, also known as Maha Ashtami, devotees in some parts of India worship Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth of Durga's nine forms. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)