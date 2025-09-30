Karur, September 30: Police investigating the tragic stampede at actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur have arrested yet another key party functionary, intensifying the probe into the stampede that claimed 41 lives. On Tuesday, Karur Police took into custody Ponraj, the TVK Central City Secretary, just a day after the arrest of Mathiazhagan, the party's West District Secretary.

Both arrests come as part of the investigation into whether lapses in crowd management and permissions contributed to the deadly crush. The stampede occurred when thousands gathered to hear Vijay speak at Velayuthampalayam after his Namakkal roadshow earlier the same day. Witnesses said the venue quickly became overcrowded, and panic spread when electricity went off during the event. In the chaos, many were trampled, including several women and children. Karur Stampede: Probe Widens As Tamil Nadu Police Arrest TVK District Secretary Mathiyazhagan Amid Political Outcry.

TVK Central City Secretary Arrested in Karur Stampede Case

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Karur stampede | Karur City Police have arrested Paun Raj (in t-shirt), the Karur town functionary who arranged flagpoles and flex banners for TVK chief Vijay's campaign. Police say that he had provided shelter to Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan,… pic.twitter.com/XDklwv7CMI — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025

Over 60 people were injured, and 41 lives were lost despite rescue efforts by police and medical teams. Karur Police had earlier booked TVK General Secretary N. Anand, Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, and Mathiazhagan under five IPC sections, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and disobedience of public orders.

Initially, DSP Selvaraj was appointed as the investigating officer, but the state police headquarters later replaced him with Additional SP Premanand to lead the probe. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed deep grief and assured full support to victims' families. "This tragedy is unbearable. We have ordered a judicial inquiry under retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan and will frame safety rules for public rallies after consultations with all parties," he said, urging people not to spread rumors. AIADMK General Secretary and Opposition Leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami accused the DMK government of failing to ensure basic safety. "The administration ignored warnings about overcrowding. Accountability must be fixed," he said, demanding immediate action to prevent similar tragedies. Karur Stampede: Tamil Nadu YouTuber Felix Gerald Arrested for ‘Defamatory’ Comments on Vijay’s TVK Rally Tragedy.

TVK founder Vijay, visibly shaken, announced Rs 20 lakh compensation for each bereaved family and urged his supporters to remain peaceful. "This is a heartbreaking moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. We will fully cooperate with the inquiry," he said. With Ponraj's arrest, police have signaled a deeper scrutiny of event management failures and potential negligence within the TVK's organizational structure as public and political pressure mounts for justice.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).